Tyler, The Creator Shows Off His $500K Chain In "LEMONADE" Video

Tyler, The Creator self-directs his new music video for "LEMONADE."

Bunny Hop returns with yet another music video from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. The #1-charting album from Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama has had more than a couple of music videos to complement Tyler's vision, including "CORSO" and "JUGGERNAUT." The latest track to receive a fresh set of visuals is "LEMONADE," which sees Tyler (directed by his alter ego Wolf Haley) directing a tuba player before hopping into a boat and sailing through... the grass.

The strange video falls directly in line with Tyler's vision for this album, keeping the visuals consistent throughout. Wearing a pink outfit with his $500,000 bellhop chain, the rapper showed off his diamonds after his "Waterfalls" lyric, giving the world a good view of his latest piece.

The new video clocks in at under two minutes, featuring only Tyler's verse from the song. 42 Dugg, who is featured on the album version, does not appear in the clip.

Watch "LEMONHEAD" above and let us know what you think.