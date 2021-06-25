Tyler, The Creator Delivers "Call Me If You Get Lost" Ft. Lil Wayne, Pharrell, 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy

We haven't received a new album from Tyler, The Creator since his massive 2019 IGOR and now he's back. Fans knew something was on the way when he began sharing singles like "WUSYANAME" and "Lumberjack," and Tyler continued to tease the album with his "Brown Sugar Salmon" skit. Call Me If You Get Lost has big shoes to fill as IGOR debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and was widely applauded for Tyler's perfected use of R&B, Hip Hop, Funk, and Neo-Soul, challenging the expectations of rappers in today's culture.

Features on Tyler's latest album include looks from 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues, DAISY WORLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. Stream Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. SIR BAUDELAIRE with DJ Drama

2. CORSO

3. LEMONHEAD (Feat. 42 Dugg)

4. WUSYANAME (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. LUMBERJACK

6. HOT WIND BLOWS (Feat. Lil Wayne)

7. MASSA

8. RUNITUP (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)

9. MANIFESTO (Feat. Domo Genesis)

10. SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (Feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

11. MOMMA TALK

12. RISE! (Feat. DAISY WORLD)

13. BLESSED

14. JUGGERNAUT (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Williams)

15. WILSHIRE

16. SAFARI