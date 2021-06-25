Tyler, The Creator Drops The "Juggernaut" Video

It's the latest visual from his new album "Call Me If You Get Lost."

Tyler, the Creator is fresh off the heels of unleashing his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. Featuring guest appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, DJ Drama, and more, the Grammy-winning artist continued to build from the greatness of his fifth studio album Igor.

The project was preceded by the singles "Wusyaname" and "Lumberjack," which each received a complementing visual. The next track to receive music video treatment from the new album is "Juggernaut" with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell. Directed by Wolf Haley, the visual is entirely a one-man show, with Tyler performing both his own verses and Uzi's brief but mighty verse as well. The visual follows a similar aesthetic set in the previous visuals for the project.

Shortly after releasing the project, the California-bred rapper took to Twitter to clarify rumors about "Juggernaut's" origin story after Genius allegedly disclosed the track was meant to appear on a scrapped Uzi x Pharrell project. "idk who starts narratives but it is not from a scrapped p and uzi album, idk where you got that info from," wrote Tyler.

"man genius just be saying anything lmfao, even the lyric meanings be way off im like ??? “might be referencing the umbrella that comes with the rolls royce, maybe” ARE U DUMB IM CLEARLY TALKING ABOUT THAT. “ no he mean in 2016 when he met earl on wednesday” and lyric is “ cat”," he added.

Check out the visual for "Juggernaut" above and let us know what you think of Tyler's performance down in the comments.