Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama Team Up For "CORSO" Music Video

Tyler, The Creator delivers fresh new visuals for a highlight off of "Call Me If You Get Lost."

Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his seventh studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. An ode to the legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, DJ Drama's presence is felt across the project with his show-stealing drops. The album was led by various short-snippets released on YouTube, as well as mysterious billboards with a phone number directing the caller to new song previews.

Today, Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama unite for the official video for "CORSO." The rapper and DJ take on a kid's birthday party as the rapper performs the track as a favor to his friend before his energetic rendition ends with the rapper in tears.

Tyler recently hit the stage at the 2021 BET Awards for the first time where he delivered a show-stopping performance of CMIYGT single, "Lumberjack."

Peep the new video for "CORSO above.