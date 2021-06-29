mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama Team Up For "CORSO" Music Video

Aron A.
June 29, 2021 16:45
51 Views
30
1

Tyler, The Creator delivers fresh new visuals for a highlight off of "Call Me If You Get Lost."

Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his seventh studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. An ode to the legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, DJ Drama's presence is felt across the project with his show-stealing drops. The album was led by various short-snippets released on YouTube, as well as mysterious billboards with a phone number directing the caller to new song previews.

Today, Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama unite for the official video for "CORSO." The rapper and DJ take on a kid's birthday party as the rapper performs the track as a favor to his friend before his energetic rendition ends with the rapper in tears.

Tyler recently hit the stage at the 2021 BET Awards for the first time where he delivered a show-stopping performance of CMIYGT single, "Lumberjack."

Peep the new video for "CORSO above. 

Tyler, The Creator Music Videos News call me if you get lost DJ Drama
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama Team Up For "CORSO" Music Video
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject