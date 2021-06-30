Tyler, the Creator is fresh off the heels of releasing his latest studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. Already predicted to give the California native his best-selling opening week sales yet, the album is complete with features from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

He hit the stage over the weekend (June 27) to perform "LUMBERJACK" at the 2021 BET Awards, which marked his first time performing at the ceremony. On the red carpet, he sported a bellhop-inspired look that coincided with his new aesthetic for the new era. He also donned a shiny, gold and diamond-encrusted bellhop chain that reportedly cost the rapper half a million.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

TMZ reports that the chain, which he debuted at the BET red carpet and the "JUGGERNAUT" music video, cost a total of $500k. Extensive work went behind crafting the chain and pendant, which was done by celeb jeweler Alex Moss. The famed jeweler tells the publication that Tyler got in contact with him about 7 months ago to begin working on the piece, and it took him 4 months just to find the right colored diamonds for it.

The publication furthers that Tyler gave Alex inspiration for what he wanted, and then they worked on fine-tuning the design together. The pendant is a bellhop carrying two suitcases, which literally looks like a mini Tyler. Check out the chain up close below.

As for the meaning of the icy chain, Alex explains that Tyler didn't disclose it with him as he wanted it to remain a mystery. The piece reportedly boasts 186 carats in diamonds, 60 carats in sapphires, plus 23,515 of the stones were hand-set. The suitcases on the pendant even open and close. For the work that went into curating the piece, it's no wonder it carried such a hefty sticker price.

Back in his IGOR era, the hitmaker purchased a pendant of his album and his wig-bearing alter ego. The piece was also made with a variety of different diamonds and of 18k gold. The "LUMBERJACK" rapper quite clearly enjoys the finer things in life.

