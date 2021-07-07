Tyler, the Creator is fresh off the heels of unleashing his colossal sixth studio album. Previously predicted to be his biggest opening week to date, Call Me If You Get Lost received widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, earning Tyler his second number-one album.

The 16-track project features assistance from a star-studded lineup that includes Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Wayne, NBA YoungBoy, 42 Dugg, and others. Adding on to the already-established success of the project, Call Me If You Get Lost impressively debuted 13 different tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Thirteen of the album's sixteen tracks debuted on the chart, with its highest charting track being "Wusyaname" with NBA YoungBoy and Ty Dolla Sign at No. 14, followed by "Juggernaut" with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell.



Elsewhere, "Rise" with Daisy Hamel-Buffa, ” “Lemonhead,” “Lumberjack," “Hot Wind Blows,” “Corso,” “Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance,” “Massa,” “RunItUp,” “Manifesto,” and “Wilshire" all also debuted on the chart. Every song from the project placed on the chart except "Blessed, "Momma Talk," and "Safari."

Currently, Tyler's highest-charting song to date is the IGOR cut "Earfquake," which hit No. 13 on the chart. If any of CMIYGL's tracks pick up momentum though, Tyler could soon overtake his record.

Congrats to Tyler!

[via]