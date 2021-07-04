It seems that Tyler, The Creator is aiming to have the album of the year with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost. The rapper's latest project certainly caught fans by surprise, though that's usually how it goes whenever Tyler drops. His latest project has DJ Drama all over it in homage to the Gangsta Grillz series and Tyler is rapping his ass off like he has something to prove.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last week, the first-week sales projections for his album projected that he would be selling over 175K. Hits Daily Double revealed that the rapper moved 177K in his first week with 57K of those units coming from album sales. It's an impressive feat for Tyler who will certainly debut at the top of the Billboard 200 this week.

Doja Cat also had an impressive first week, exceeding projections, as well. Industry forecasters predicted that Planet Her would move 100K in its first week. The album moved 109K in its debut which will secure her the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. This will mark Doja Cat's biggest opening week to date, as well as the highest she's debuted on the Billboard 200.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Both Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat delivered bodies of work that will soundtrack this summer. Which project are you listening to more? Let us know in the comments below.

[Via]