Fresh off the release of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler The Creator decided to link up with DJ Drama last night and show some love to the ATL legend for his assistance on his new album. Taking to Twitter from inside the studio, Tyler idolized how Dram just “yelled over songs” for years and how his 15 year old self would be going nuts right now having recently collaborated. He then continued the praise by calling Drama the “legend” and a “fucking God,” before mentioning he loved him and wanted a hug him in typical Tyler fashion.

“The legend. I don't even use that word,” Tyler says. “You’re a fucking God. I love you and I'm going to give you a hard hug after this,” Tyler ends the clip with while Dram politely says he could do without the hug. See clip below.

Tyler’s new album pays homage to the 2000’s mixtape-era that were hosted by DJ Drama, who has vocals all over the album. Listen to Call Me If You Get Lost right here if you haven't done so already and let us know what you think.