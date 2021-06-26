Tyler, the Creator unleashed his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost on Friday (June 25). In less than 24 hours since its release, the project has already generated rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The 16-track album includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy, and others.

Beginning CMIYFL's rollout just a few weeks before its arrival, the IGOR artist had a short period of time to promote the tape. Based on early sales projections for the project, it seems like he didn't really need to, either. Tyler is slated to have a massive debut at the summit of the chart next week.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

According to the projections from chart aggregate source Chart Data, Call Me If You Get Lost is expected to move around 175,000+ units in its first week. If all goes as expected, this would become Tyler's largest opening week to date and his second #1 album. His first chart-topping album was 2019's IGOR.

Doja Cat also unleashed her third studio album Planet Her on Friday (June 25) alongside the music video for her collaboration with The Weeknd "You Right." The "Say So" artist's project is expected to push about 100k copies in its first week, which would compete with Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR for the second spot on the chart.

As for Tyler, he dropped the one-man show visual for his track "Juggernaut" on Friday as well. Check out the video below, and congrats to Tyler in advance for the impending success of Call Me If You Get Lost.