Selling out Madison Square Garden is a big accomplishment for any artist especially for someone like Tyler, The Creator. The Odd Future leader released his album IGOR earlier this year and is currently on a North American tour in support of the project. Last night, he performed at Madison Square Garden for his first show there which he sold out.

Tyler attracted some big names to the venue including Frank Oceanwho was spotted in the pit during the performance. But he also brought out A$AP Rocky for a special performance of their record, "WHO DAT BOY." Tyler was geared up in his IGOR attire -- blonde wig and all -- while Rocky pulled up with his head tucked in a Babushka.

It was a big moment in New York City, both for the fans and Rocky himself. This marked the Harlem rapper's first hometown performance since his release from Swedish prison last month.

With the IGOR tour currently underway, Tyler, The Creator is preparing for the annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The festival takes place on November 9th and 10th. Tyler will be holding it down as a co-headliner with another mysterious guest set to hold it down for the other headlining slot. Among those performing this year are Juice WRLD, H.E.R, DaBaby, Earl Sweatshirt, 21 Savage, Solange, Willow Smith, and more.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images