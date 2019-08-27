Now that he's back home, A$AP Rocky is getting back to his regular life. He realizes that it's been a while since he granted his fans with new music and he's ready to re-enter the fray, sharing the official trailer to "Babu$hka Boi" this week. As if that wasn't enough, he returned with yet another reminder that soon, he'll be impacting the airwaves with some more of his experimental vibes. A few moments ago, he shared the official poster for the upcoming song/project with even more mystery behind it.

At the beginning of this year, A$AP Rocky performed a live rendition of the single but finally, we will be receiving it soon. The release date has not yet been announced but we wouldn't be surprised if "Babu$hka Boi" arrives sometime in the coming days. The new poster shows the rapper with bandages on his face and a babushka covering his head. "How did he get the scar on his face," asks the promotional campaign, teasing an even deeper back-story than we originally expected. After last year brought us some of the most creative music videos of Rocky's career, we've got to say we have high expectations for this.

As noted in the credits on the poster, ScHoolboy Q will be making an appearance in the video alongside A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast. Of course, Rocky will star as "Babu$hka Boi." It's time to get excited, ladies and gentlemen.