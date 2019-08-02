A$AP Rocky is finally out of prison in Sweden and making his return to America after a trying month. A judge finally allowed Rocky and his two co-defendants to be released from prison and go back home to their families until the final verdict is given. Rocky will have to return to court on August 14th to find out whether he's found guilty or not but in the time being, he'll be allowed to reconnect with his family and friends. The rapper took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude to his fans and friends who've been supporting him since his arrest.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS," he wrote. I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT."

It didn't take long for Tyler, The Creator to chime in with a troll/heartfelt message. "I JUST DOWNLOADED 3 HOURS OF SMACK DVD, NIGGA IM BOUT TO HOLD THE FUCK OUTTA YOU," Ty wrote.

The rapper's maintained his innocence throughout the trial. The prosecutors on the case are pushing to have him locked up for six to 10 months but hopefully, the judge recognizes that the rapper and his crew were acting out of self-defense.