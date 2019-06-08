Earlier inthe week, reports emerged that DJ Khaled wasn't too pleased about the outcome of his final week sales. Khaled reportedly stormed into his label's office and threw a temper tantrum because his latest album, Father Of Asahd didn't manage to take the top spot on the Billboard 200. Tyler, The Creator's new album, IGOR managed to take that spot with Khaled taking the number two spot. Khaled, a man whose brand is built on love and positivity, threw shade at Tyler's "mysterious" album in a since-deleted Instagram which Tyler has since responded to.

Despite DJ Khaled's larger than life presence and mainstream appeal, it's clear since Bastard that Tyler, The Creator has one of the most loyal and dedicated fanbases in music. Khaled has won over the masses with his social media antics but Tyler reminded the Miami DJ that Instagram followers don't always translate into album sales. The rapper's set to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City which is now sold out. Initially, a fan tweeted that he's "doing pretty good for some 'mysterious shit.'" Tyler simply responded "yeah i am, IGOR OUT NOW."

But that wasn't all Tyler had to say about it. After Akademiks shared several posts about Khaled's comments, Tyler chimed in once again. In one comment, he said, "who tf listens to Tyler, The Creator?" On another post, Tyler chimed in once again, saying, "HIS MSG SHOW SOLD OUT BUT FT I NEVER HEARD A TYLER SONG IN MY LIFE."

With such a star-studded line-up on Khaled's last album, maybe a Tyler feature might help with sales on the next one.