Your chances of ever seeing Frank Ocean in public are seriously low. This man barely ever goes outside so why would anybody expect to witness the famously-reclusive recording artist at one of the most crowded arenas in the world: Madison Square Garden. If anybody else were performing that night, good ole' Frank likely would have stayed home. However, he wanted to make sure that his close friend Tyler, The Creator felt his support when he hit the stage for his sold-out show in New York City.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

That's right -- Frank Ocean was spotted at the IGOR tour last night and, as you would expect, fans were all over him. At this point, we don't quite know what's rarer: a Frank sighting or a Loch Ness Monster appearance. Regardless of the statistics, the former Odd Future crooner greeted fans as he made his way to his section at the show last night. His most loyal supporters were stunned to see him. They managed to make the experience unforgettable for Frank, absolutely mobbing him and allowing him very little room to breathe. Peep the video below; everybody goes insane when they notice who is walking in front of them.

It's always nice to see Frank Ocean out in public, living his life and showing off his smile. Hopefully, this means that new music is on the way. We seriously doubt that, though.