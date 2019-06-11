Reports by Variety recently indicated that BET Networks would be honouring Tyler Perry at the 19th Annual BET Awards with the Ultimate Icon Award. The award will be received by Perry as a way to recognize his previous and numerous contributions to the African American cinematic realm. Over the past decade, Tyler Perry has written, directed and starred in an array of popular African American films which include the hilarious Madea franchise. The ceremony will occur on June 23rd and hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall.

Much like the other ceremonies before it, the 19th Annual BET Awards will recognize Black and minority artists, entertainers and athletes across 20 categories. Currently, Cardi B is leading the way when it comes to nominations this year with a total of seven tied to her name. Next up, Drake carries the torch with five nominations while Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole each snagged four. When it comes to acting, the nominees include Issa Rae, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washing, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Regina Hall, Mahershala Ali and more. Relatedly, the performances to be expected on a celebratory night include Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R and Lil Nas X amongst several others.

