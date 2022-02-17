The hype around the stellar Super Bowl LVI halftime performance was dissipating before Tyler Perry lit up conversations once again. Over the last few weeks, Perry has been hyping his new Netflix movie A Madea Homecoming by superimposing the beloved character into real-life pop culture moments. After repeatedly stating that he was finished with portraying the elderly grandmother with an attitude, Perry decided that Mabel "Madea" Simmons deserved one more shot.

We've reported on Perry using Adele's album cover, an Oprah Winfrey interview, and Beyoncé's Coachella Netflix special as ways to promote A Madea Homecoming, and now, he has taken from Mary J. Blige's performance at the Super Bowl to make it look as if it was Ms. Mabel on stage. "MADEA J. BLIGE," he wrote.

"I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10’s of fans," the hilarious caption read. "I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary’s with the little fabric they had left. She think she the only queen of hip hop soul, but I showed them. God mad a way. I rocked it! I mean. I rocked the car I was standing on but you get the picture. These pictures are from me performing my song about someone I miss. It’s called No More Obama."

Make sure to tune into A Madea Homecoming on Netflix on February 25. Check out Madea rocking the Super Bowl below.