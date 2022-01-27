After an epic social media rollout, Tyler Perry Studios has officially announced the return of Madea. For decades, Perry has expertly portrayed the elderly, yet often frightening character of Mabel "Madea" Simmons. The character was once only found in his stage plays but once he moved her to the big screen, Madea became a billion-dollar blockbuster hit.

However, Perry has long stated that has been ready to hang up his dress and retire his character. Although he has become a leading force in the film industry, even funding, owning, and operating his own studios in Atlanta, Perry has also faced ridicule for amassing success while dressing as a woman. However, his growing fanbase has stood by his side and while they were sad to see Madea go, they have continued to support Perry's other efforts.

Over the last two weeks, Perry has stolen attention with his online promotional posts that have featured Madea taking from pop culture moments involving other celebrities. It brought laughs and viral moments, but fans were more excited as to what it was all leading up to. Perry has officially announced that a new film is arriving on Netflix: A Madea Homecoming.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.

