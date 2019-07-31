If you think of a modern West Coast banger, who do you picture on the track? Of the current generation of rappers, there are a few obvious choices. YG is a must for the cut. He simply personifies everything you need to know about Los Angeles and Bompton. Another selection that many would opt for -- albeit he is less of a definitive addition -- would be Cash Money West artist Blueface. He has put LA on his back, repping for the city as one of its most well-known home-bred superstars. Finally, Tyga tops it all off to bring his signature pool party style to the table. With production from Mustard, the track is a lock to be played in multiple vehicles zooming down the 405 with the top down. After teasing its arrival earlier this year, "Bop" is finally on the way from Tyga, Blueface and YG.

Making the announcement today, T-Raw actually leaked his own phone number (or one of them, rather) and invited fans to shoot him a text to witness the cinematic-looking video first. The California-based rapper wasn't clear about when he would be releasing the video to the public but there's a chance we could be looking at a release on Friday. This may also turn into a longer rollout with the single arriving first and the video another week.

Let us know if Tyga responds to your message! Peep the post below.