When news broke that OnlyFans was switching up their policies and getting rid of adult content, the internet was in a bit of an uproar. The popular platform sailed to new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic after adult entertainers and sex workers turned to OnlyFans to create and promote content. Even people who had never involved themselves in pornography were finding success with their new careers, but when it was shared that OnlyFans planned on axing their adult content, it made room for potential competitors to rise.

Both Tyga and Growing Up Hip Hop: New York star Madina Milana have expressed that they are both developing an OnlyFans site for adult entertainers to shine, but Madina has recently accused Tyga of attempting to thwart her efforts.

"Really @tyga My fansite has you that shook, you out here talking bad about mee," she wrote. "You could never stop my [moneybag emoji]. I don't even know you! There's enough for everybody to eat you didn't have to try and tear me down behind closed doors. I'm the only female that owns her own platform!!! I'm outing the power back in the hands of the woman [moneybag emojis] I'm so tired of women being treated as the weakest link."

She closed her message by calling Tyga a "wannabe pimp [clown emoji]," and after Hollywood Unlocked shared the post, Tyga hopped in the comments with a response. "Who is this?" he asked. Check out more from Madina Milana below, including her response to his question.



