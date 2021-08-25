The OnlyFans craze took over the pandemic, offering sex workers a safe alternative in the wake of the pandemic. OF is, in fact, largely associated with adult content but it has provided artists and influencers another outlet to collect the bag. Tyga, however, launched an OnlyFans page in response to his nudes getting leaked and has since continued to carve out his own lane in the world of adult entertainment with TooRaww management company.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Last week, OnlyFans dropped a bombshell announcement revealing that they would no longer be hosting adult content on their website. This, of course, caused an uproar across the internet with even its critics predicting that the company would collapse without the inclusion of explicit content.

OF stated that the decision was based on banking institutions unwilling to service the company over the mature content but it seems that the backlash was enough for them to backtrack. They announced last night that they were formally suspending the decision from moving forward on October 1st.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," wrote OnlyFans on Twitter. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

It looks like most OF creators will remain in the clear but the decision also follows Tyga's announcement of launching a rival platform called, Myystar. Tyga's platform, however, still benefits the pockets of sex workers more than OF. Myystar will only take 10% from creators earnings in comparison to OF's 20%.

The rapper slid in the comment section of Akademiks' post regarding OnlyFans' reverse porn ban where he simply added a "cap" emoji. Some think that OF decided to pull the plug on their initial plan after Tyga, who was among the top earners on the site, deleted his account in favor of launching Myystar.

Check out Tyga's post below.