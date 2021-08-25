When it was announced that OnlyFans planned to remove all pornographic content from their servers, the move was not met with welcome arms by users of the subscription-based service, and especially creators. Sex workers used the platform during the pandemic to continuing earning a living, before it was exploited by celebrities, who brought newfound popularity to OnlyFans, with some celebrities, including Blac Chyna and Bhad Bhabie, making millions on their first days.

According to the website's CEO, the reason why OnlyFans chose to ban porn from its platform was because of the banks. Apparently, so many users were asking for refunds on their subscriptions that the website didn't want to sour relationships with the banks, so they chose to prohibit adult content altogether. Artists like Tyga used the ban as an opportunity, creating new services for sex workers to strive on, but OnlyFans is trying to gain back its honor by backtracking on their previous announcement, telling Twitter that the scheduled rule change will be postponed.



Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," wrote OnlyFans on Twitter. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

OnlyFans creators have been responding to the tweet, asking for a reduction in fees after supposedly losing a bunch of subscribers following the announced ban on porn. According to the follow-up message, creators will be receiving an e-mail with more information this week.

What do you think about OnlyFans banning porn, and then going back on that decision?