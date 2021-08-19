In a complete 180 from reports earlier this week that OnlyFans would be launching a standalone, safe for work app in addition to its main pornography-riddled platform, the popular company that has directly connected thousands of creators and consumers has announced the controversial decision to ban pornographic content.

The platform, which has even received a shout out from Beyoncé in the remix for Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" due to its explicit nature, has completely backtracked from claims that it didn't want to alienate the sex workers who made it popular in the first place, and now, OnlyFans has declared that sexually explicit will officially be prohibited on the platform starting on October 1st.



Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is one important caveat, however. OnlyFans has content creators will reportedly still be allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they are not pornographic and consistent with OnlyFans’ policy.

According to Bloomberg, this major content overhaul was allegedly the result of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers as OnlyFans works to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

So in perhaps the most shocking turn of events so far this year, it appears that only people like Rachel Dolezal, who recently joined to sell feet pics, will be able to continue using OnlyFans without any problems. Scroll down below to see what everyone — from sex workers to competitors to plain old Twitter users — has to say about OnlyFans' move to cleanse the platform of pornography by October 1st.

