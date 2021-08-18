Dubbed the "King of Homemade Porn," OnlyFans founder, Tim Stokely is seeking a new title that is family-friendly. A web-based social networking site, OnlyFans allows creators to directly monetize their audience by curating NSFW content and charging a subscription fee. The site is home to writers, poets, inspirational speakers, authors, artists, chefs, and more. But the site gained its popularity for the way its users have reimagined a digital sex industry. Even if it wasn't Stokely's intention, OnlyFans has made sex work more accessible and safe.

The company has 85 million users, upward of 1 million creators, and has generated more than $2 billion dollars in sales. Creators are able to keep 80% of their profit earning anywhere from $200 to $8,000 a month to $1Million in a day. Celebrities like Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Tyga, Bella Thorne, and Bhad Bhabie have also joined in on the OnlyFans fun.

The new streaming service, OFTV, essentially is the same concept as the web-based version and offers videos featuring many of OnlyFans biggest stars, just free of nudity. “From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content,” Stokely said. “We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.” Users can view the content using the app on their phones, tablets, or smart TVs.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the brand is hoping to step away from its overarching reputation of adult video content and reposition itself as a platform tool for all content creators. This rather smart move will ultimately make them a direct competitor to Patreon and YouTube. It will also open up their audience, maybe kid influencers will be on OFTV generating 6-figures by reviewing toys.

