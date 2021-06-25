The OnlyFans boom helped thousands of people survive losing their jobs during quarantine, but it's reported that the site may be changing up its policies in the near future. Throughout 2020, OnlyFans became the place to be for people involved in sex work of all types, from nude photos to hardcore pornography. People, including celebrities, have capitalized off of the subscription-based site, but according to new reports, OnlyFans may be getting rid of their risqué content altogether.

Bloomberg released a report this week stating OnlyFans is seeking that coveted billion-dollar valuation, and in order to do so, they may need to make themselves more attractive to advertisers.

Unfortunately for the company, it's reported that they are allegedly struggling to find major advertisers due to their pornographic content. OnlyFans has also become a place where celebrities can connect with fans, for a price, and it's proven lucrative for those with dedicated fanbases who want personalized messages or even brief chats with their favorite artists or sports figures.

It's understood that tens of thousands of people are making money without ever getting naked, yet still, OnlyFans has developed a global reputation as being the go-to spot for adult entertainers. If the company opts to rid itself of sex workers, some suggest that it could do more damage than good.

