Bhad Bhabie, nèe Danielle Bregoli, has been proving to the world relentlessly that she's all grown up now. She first earned viral status on the internet back in 2016 when a viral clip of her appearing on Dr. Phil went viral. Ahead of her 18th birthday, she came forward in support of other victims with allegations of abuse that occurred at the Turn-About Ranch rehabilitation center the television doctor often sends children off to. She also announced back in February plans to open up an OnlyFans account, following through with that commitment yesterday (April 1) and subsequently breaking an all-time record on the platform.



In a post late Thursday on her Instagram account, the teen rapper claimed she had officially been crowned as queen of OnlyFans, earning more than $1 million in just the six hours since her debut on the account. "not bad for 6 hours," penned the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist in the caption of the post. She continued, "we broke the f*ck out of that onlyfans record." The previous record was held by actress Bella Thorne.

The image attached with the post shows her total revenue as being just over $1 million, including $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 from DM payments, and $5,502.35 in tips. The 18-year-old is charging users $23.99 per month for access to exclusive videos and photos on her page on the NSFW platform. Subscribers will also have the ability to "direct message with this user," as well.

“Crazier than u think DM me,” says Bregoli in her OnlyFans bio. “I am on here every night responding.” Representatives from OnlyFans have yet to confirm the figure, but the internet has already begun to buzz with news of the young artist breaking the record.

"That "got tired of you asking" in the Bhad Bhabie onlyfans promo video caption made me so sad/uncomfortable considering she just turned 18 literally a week ago :/," penned one Twitter user, pointing out the fact that Bregoli had been underaged just one week before launching the platform.

Another person plainly put, "Bhad Bhabie just turned 18 and already has a million subscribers on onlyfans??!! y’all are predators for real." What are your thoughts on the whole thing? Let us known down in the comments.