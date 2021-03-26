It feels like yesterday when Danielle Bregoli first went viral following her appearance on Dr. Phil's daytime talk show, in which the young woman-turned-rapper infamously told audience members who were critical of her irresponsible actions, "Cash me outside, how bow dah?" In reality, however, the viral incident happened roughly five years ago when Bregoli was 13 years old, and now the former out-of-control teenager has officially turned 18.

To celebrate her 18th birthday, the rapper, now known as Bhad Bhabie, posted a sultry new photo on her Instagram. Initially, Bregoli posted a suggestive picture that featured her laying down and seemingly shirtless, with her hair keeping the post PG by covering the top of her chest. In that post, the rapper wrote, "Happy birthday to me!!!! boutta go to the bank at 12:01." The sheer number of laughing emojis utilized in her post was enough to illustrate how ecstatic Bhad Bhabie is to officially be an adult.

She quickly followed up her first birthday post with a revealing thirst trap that featured the rapper posing on the edge of a shimmering pool. In true thirst trap fashion, Bregoli left no caption to go along with the visual, but judging by her confidence in the steamy poolside picture, no explanation was needed.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper is the latest Aries to celebrate their birthday, following Big Sean's 33rd birthday yesterday, so Happy birthday Bhad Bhabie!