Big Sean Celebrates His Birthday With Dual "Lucky Me / Still I Rise" Performance Video

Big Sean releases performance videos for "Lucky Me" and "Still I Rise" from his "Detroit 2" album on his birthday.

Artists love to release new content on their birthdays. As he continues the rollout to his latest studio album Detroit 2, Big Sean is celebrating his 33rd birthday with the release of his dual performance videos for "Lucky Me" and "Still I Rise".

Dropping performance videos for the second and twenty-first songs on the Detroit 2 tracklist respectively, Big Sean has officially come through with more new material from his latest project. The video sees the rapper doing his thing on the microphone in his rehearsal space, accompanied by Hit-Boy and other instrumentalists to give him the best sound.

In the two tracks, Sean Don deals with lyrical content that's extremely personal to him, including a heart disease diagnosis at the age of nineteen. He says that he was told by a doctor that they would need to do surgery to insert a pacemaker, but after Sean's family sought the advice of holistic specialists, he was cured without an invasive procedure.

Watch the dual performance video for "Lucky Me" and "Still I Rise" up above. Recently, Big Sean also released the music video for "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, which you can watch here.