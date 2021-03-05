Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" Video Is A Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Released following the heartbreaking death of Los Angeles rap legend Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" serves as a reminder of everything that made Nipsey so special. His feature verse stands out on the song, leading the way for Big Sean to reflect on his battle with depression and anxiety, his family, the status of his relationship with Kendrick Lamar, and more. He also references Nipsey's death in his verse. The song is a favorite from Detroit 2 for obvious reasons and, recently, fans have been requesting a music video for it.

Earlier today, Big Sean revealed that he would be dropping a video for "Deep Reverence" in a matter of hours and it has finally arrived after several months.

It starts off with Big Sean riding in a hydraulics-equipped whip with Snoop Dogg, rolling through the streets of L.A. As Nipsey's verse begins, we see a painting of the late rapper in different spots across his neighborhood. Sean returns when Hussle's verse is over, crouching and praying on a basketball court, which features a large tribute to Nip. The Detroit-based superstar continues by rapping in front of other Nipsey murals, hanging out with the legend Snoop, and enjoying the city.

Watch the music video for "Deep Reverence" above.