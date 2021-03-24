Her "Cash Me Outside, How Bow Dah?" phrase became a phenomenon years ago after she appeared on Dr. Phil. Danielle Bregoli was a 13-year-old who was reportedly untamable as she ran the streets with her friends and fought with her mother. During the show, Bregoli, now known as Bhad Bhabie, told anyone that criticized her that they could "catch her outside," or in other words, throw hands once they see her in the streets. Her catchphrase was quick to be adopted by social media and soon, Bregoli was the face of worldwide memes.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

In honor of her quickly-approaching 18th birthday, the teen revisited her infamous moment. "My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story," said the rapper. "For years I didn't even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, okay yeah, whatever." She added that the meme's popularity arose while she was at Turn-About Ranch, the rehabilitation facility she was sent to after her Dr. Phil appearance.

"I was gone in a program for six months in the middle of nowhere. I had no phone, no internet, no none of that. I didn't see this 'til I got home. I turned on my phone and I seen my face everywhere." She then explained what she meant by "cash me outside," and after reliving the catchphrase, she had to laugh at herself. "I haven't said that in a while."

It's obvious that Bregoli has matured and she now wants to be known for the person that she has become, not for the mistakes of her youth. The teen also spoke about how she's struggled with ridding herself of the negative portrayal because the moment on Dr. Phil has caused people to have one narrow view of who she is.

"It just surrounds me with negativity. That meme made everybody think I was just this evil, hateful little girl," she recalled. "No. That's why I hate it so much." Watch Bhad Bhabie's video below.