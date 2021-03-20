She's not letting her foot off of Dr. Phil's neck. Danielle Bregoli gained global fame after appearing on the physician's talk show about out-of-control teens years ago, and only recently has she shared that she was sent to an allegedly abusive rehabilitation facility called Turn-About Ranch. Another young woman named Hannah first spoke about being allegedly sexually abused at the ranch, and following Hannah's public plea for help, Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, came forward with her story, as well.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Bregoli shared a lengthy message where she criticized Dr. Phil and his production company for reportedly putting children and teens in harm's way. She alleges that there was even a murder at Turn-About Ranch and said that Dr. Phil knows about the center's scandals. Bregoli also states that attendees aren't allowed to have phones or talk to their parents, so it's impossible to record any mishaps by the staff.

On Friday (March 19), the teen closed out the week by once again calling Dr. Phil to the floor. "So, Dr. Phil, I'm going to give you from now to April 5 to issue an apology," said the rapper. "Not only to me, but to Hannah and any other child that you sent to Turnabout or any other program like this, and if you don't, I'm gonna handle things my way." Bregoli went on to say that there are other facilities like Turn-About Ranch that The Dr. Phil Show uses and she alleges that they are all similarly abusive.

Watch Bhad Bhabie detail her experiences and share how young people were allegedly "kidnapped" and punished below.