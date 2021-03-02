For decades, Dr. Phil has featured outrageous guests with just as unbelievable stories. He's known for his "out-of-control teen" segments where a global audience watches on as exhausted parents are at their wits end over their unmanageable kids, much like that of the story involving Bhad Bhabie. Danielle Bregoli was featured on Dr. Phil years ago as a 13-year-old car-stealing child, and like many others, she was sent to the good doctor's recommended Turn-About Ranch. The facility is said to help young people in crisis, but according to Bregoli, it is a place that breeds sexual abuse, torture, and even murder.

Yesterday (February 28), Bhad Bhabie shared a disturbing post to her Instagram with a lengthy caption where she detailed the alleged misconduct at the Turn-About Ranch. Her post was that of a young woman delivering her tale of allegedly being groped by a male staffer. "Turn about ranch treatment facility punished this young lady Hannah for reporting that one of their staff members assaulted her," wrote Bregoli. She added that while kids are at the facility, they aren't allowed to contact the outside world, not even their parents.

"There’s been a Murder at this facility, reports of torture and now a report of sexual abuse and Dr. Phil still continues to send trouble children here even after knowing this stuff has happened at this facility," she added. "I went through being malnourished, abused , and having to do hard labor and being there while someone was murdered. I came back with more trauma then I went there with. I was sent to this place to get help."

Bregoli called for the rach to be shut down and added that children don't have access to a "proper rest room" or "eat real food" if they misbehave. "Force them to sit in a desk facing a wall, make them do hard labor , use a porta potty , eat peanut butter sandwiches and cold ramen, sit it below freezing temperatures , pick weeds and put together over 20 piles of horse manure with a wheelbarrow. How is punishing children supposed to help them become better!!??"

The 17-year-old was asked by the public why she waited so long to come forward. Bregoli posted another video, saying that if she was the only person to come forward, no one would believe her. It took someone else speaking out for her accusations to have merit, in her eyes. Check out the posts below. Representatives from Dr. Phil have yet to issue a formal statement about the allegations.