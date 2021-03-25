Today marks Big Sean's 33rd trip around the sun, so naturally, the Detroit 2 artist is in a celebratory state in honor of his birthday. The flood of birthday wishes from Hip-Hop fans and people in the music industry has already started pouring in, but one person, in particular, went all out for Sean's birthday this year — his longtime girlfriend Jhene Aiko. Similar to how DJ Khaled spammed his feed with posts in honor of Rihanna turning 33 years old last month, Jhene has done the same for her beloved partner.

Jhene celebrates Sean's birthday with three heartfelt three posts to her feed, but no caption better captures her sentiments today than in the post above. Under a picture of the two artists posing together, Jhene writes, "Happy birthday to my homie, lover, friend, group member, cat daddy, twin flame... the twenty to my 88. i love you."

Jhene also posts a major throwback of Big Sean as a baby. The cute baby picture shows the rapper as an infant, laying down on a carpet and smiling at the camera. For the caption, the Chilombo artist aptly writes, "happy birthday baby," which quickly prompts a laughing emoji from the Detroit artist. Check out her remaining birthday post, which is captioned with a simple happy birthday wish, below.

Happy birthday, Big Sean!