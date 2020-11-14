They're two young artists in the music industry who people didn't expect would ever be friends. However, Bhad Bhabie has been open about her relationship with Billie Eilish, revealing last year that they first met the day after XXXTentacion was killed in June 2018. The two cried as they listened to his music and were thick as thieves after that, but Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has stated that once Eilish's career took off, they weren't as close.



This week, Bregoli spoke with Entertainment Tonight about where her friendship with Eilish stands currently. "People always want to act like we have problems or we have beef. No," she said. "I just feel like either someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person or she was getting too big to where she didn't want to associate herself with my brand. And that's perfectly fine, I understand that, but it sucks to have a friend and they just disappear. But I'm not mad at her, she's not mad at me. It is what it is."

"I always supported her. I was always there but, you know, sh*t happens," Bregoli added, saying that Billie's team wouldn't even entertain the idea of the two artists collaborating. "That's not on me ... a lot of people just don't want to associate themselves with my brand. They think I'm this evil devil child." Even so, Bregoli understands that her reputation has been off-putting.

