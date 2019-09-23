Billie Eilish is the friend we all want and need. The 17-year-old pop sensation is one of the most famous people in the entire world, earning her first-ever chart-topping single in "bad guy." She's making friends in all the right places too, teaming up with fellow hitmaker Khalid for a collaboration last year and name-dropping some of the most eccentric artists out today as folks she would like to work with. At this point, Billie is damn-near unstoppable. She experienced some of the highest sales numbers of the entire year with her album when we all fall asleep, where do we go? and now, she's making sure her loved ones stay safe on the road.

Bhad Bhabie posted a video of herself rapping along to a Megan Thee Stallion song in the car, looking directly into the camera and taking her eyes off the road. It's unclear if Bhabie was the driver of the vehicle but, given her young age, she was likely just a passenger. Still, Billie Eilish came through to preach her car safety tips. "Bitch watch the road," said the pop star in an Instagram comment, using tons of sass along the way.

It looks like these two have quite the friendship developing. Considering they're around the same age, it makes sense that they would link up. Do you think we'll ever hear a song with Bhabie and Billie on the record?