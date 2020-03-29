Bhad Bhabie, the "Catch me outside" girl, dissed 18-year-old Grammy-award winning singer Billie Eilish on Instagram Live, Sunday.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn't text me," she said on Instagram Live. "I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when bitches get famous. It could be that. I'm not tripping.

"I know who my real friends are."

Billie Eilish has yet to respond to Bhad Bhabie's statement, but she has been active on Instagram. Eilish celebrated the one-year anniversary of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, on Sunday: "my debut album 'when we all fall asleep, where do we go' came out a year ago today🥺🥺🥺thank you for changing my life (here's a new picture from da shoot🤭)," she wrote on IG.

She's also spending the day celebrating her mother's birthday. "& to the best thing that’s ever happened to dis world happy birthday to my beautiful mama💙💙," she wrote in a sperate post. Eilish's mom, Maggie Baird, is an American actress, singer-songwriter and screenwriter. Check out Eilish's birthday post for her below.

