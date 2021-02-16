OnlyFans became the place for adult entertainers to make bank during the pandemic, but when Bhad Bhabie suggested that she may join the site, many people were concerned. The 17-year-old has been a social media star ever since she burst onto the scene as a 13-year-old out of control child on Dr. Phil and now, she's a rap star with over 17 million followers on Instagram alone. However, her age continues to be a talking point as the teen weighs her OnlyFans options and clarifies what the public can expect if she decides to add her name to the growing list of celebrities making their way to the app.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Let me make something super clear I said I would not make a only fans to show my naked body but I'm not opposed to making one for my fans to see different content and b able to interact with me on another app," she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. "Still haven't made up my mind tho bc ppl think only fans is only used for f*cking and sucking and naked girls."

There have been dozens of celebrities who have made a pretty penny via OnlyFans—some rumored into the tens of millions. Not everyone has gone the nudity or sexual route and instead use the platform as an opportunity to create exclusive content and personalized chats with fans for a fee. Still, Bhad Bhabie's age remains an issue for the public. Check out her post below.