In 2015, former NAACP leader, Rachel Dolezal who made headlines for lying about her race by pretending to be a Black woman, is now selling feet pics on OnlyFans. Dolezal was outed by her estranged parents, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal, after they told a reporter they did not understand why their white daughter was identifying as black.

Since then, Dolezal has made headlines for several scandals, including changing her legal name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, despite having no African ancestry to being charged with welfare fraud. Her 2018 Netflix documentary, The Rachel Divide, also revealed that Dolezal works as a beautician offering a wide range of protective styles that are specific to Black women. According to her Instagram @HairbyRachel, she specializes in faux dreads, weaves, cornrows, braids, and color treatments.

The former African American History professor now has a new side hustle--selling feet pics. According to Vice, Dolezal says her new OnlyFans will also include art nights and makeup tips. The OnlyFans channel, as reported by Rachel, is set to launch on September 1st. She will post three times a week and is currently running a 40% off special for the first 10 people who subscribe by August 25th.

If Dolezal is anything, she's a hustler. And by her choice of Hashtags like #breakingnewsbutnotnews #lookingforwardtosharing #support #payingbills #providingformykids, she is well aware. In the same post, she hinted at her desire to return to online teaching. "P.S. I’d still love to teach online courses, but I am still sorting options for that and will decide once I find something viable that I can invest the time into. Would love to revive the 15 college courses I used to teach & add some new ones too," Dolezal said. Whether she intends to teach for a university or on an independent platform like OnlyFans, we will have to wait and see.

