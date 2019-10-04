Tyga & Lil Pump Join Ambjaay For The "Uno" Remix

Getting a coveted co-sign from Drake, Ambjaay is on track to make a lot of money off of his hit single "Uno." While he tried to follow up on his success with "Ice Cream," his breakout remains his most-popular single to date. Popping off across the country, "Uno" was one of the hottest songs of the summer, banging in the clubs and serving as a fun, light-hearted cut for when you're racing down the freeway. We've been hearing a few artists give their take on the song and now, the official remix is out with additions from Tyga, Lil Pump, and even a new verse from Ambjaay.

A video of Lil Pump rapping in Spanish had all of his fans shook and it turns out that it was for this remix all along. Out now, the rework of "Uno" starts off with Pump giving his rendition of the infectious hook before heading into a primarily-Spanish section. Ambjaay then comes in for the original chorus before T-Raw jumps in with some raunchy bars.

It's insane to think that three rappers fit on a song that's under two-minutes-long but, here we are. What do you think of the remix?

Quotable Lyrics:

T-Raw and I'm all about dinero

And I like the pussy sweet like a churro

Told that bitch I don't drive a Camaro

Got a big ego, I need a sombrero

Shake that ass, you a bop, make it go, don't stop

Slurp me up, outside of In-N-Out parking lot