We are all currently in the same positions as one another. Of course, I am talking about the fact that we are being told to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. With this in mind, everyone is looking for some much-needed entertainment to distract us from everything that has been going on. Musicians are starting to take responsibility for the entertainment of others and have been doing Instagram Livestreams to help pass the time.

Over the weekend, Ty Dolla $ign did exactly that and even previewed some new tracks for his fans. As you can see from the video below, Ty has new songs with Nicki Minaj and YG on the way. If you're a fan of the singer, this should come as great news considering we have been waiting a very long time for a new Ty Dolla $ign project.

Numerous artists have noted that the Coronavirus has put a stop to the production of their projects. In some cases, it has even delayed albums that are already finished. While it's unknown where Ty is in the production of his latest body of work, there is no denying he has some fire on the way and we can't wait to hear all of it.

Let us know which of the previews above caught your ear the most.