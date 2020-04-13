Diddy was having himself a blast on Instagram Live yesterday as he put on a Dance-A-Thon Livestream as a way to raise money for healthcare workers. Of course, we are going through a nasty pandemic and healthcare workers could use all of the materials they can get. They have been in short supplies these days and Diddy wanted to make sure that they are good heading into the peak of the virus' spread.

The music mogul had a plethora of special guests, including LeBron James whose beard was looking fuller than ever. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was sipping on wine and having himself a blast while soaking in some gems from Puff. At one point, LeBron motioned for his two sons to come over although they appeared too shy to get in the frame. After some convincing, Bronny joined the stream although he was looking as shy as ever.

LeBron was in full dad mode as he held Bronny close and was smiling from ear-to-ear as if to show just how proud he is of his son. It was certainly a touching moment as Diddy began to thank LeBron for everything he does. Eventually, the NBA star left the stream and Diddy continued his stream with some other special guests.

We don't know for sure but we're almost positive LeBron and Bronny went off to film TikToks following the stream.