We have been patiently waiting for Ty Dolla $ign's next album. It would be a more strenuous process if he wasn't the most ubiquitous featured artist in the game. He most recently appeared on "Everything We Need" off Kanye West's Jesus Is King, but just in the past year, he has also collaborated with The Chainsmokers, Kehlani, Skrillex, Megan Thee Stallion and more. However, after Spin revealed in a recent profile on Ty $ that his new "album’s bedrock is densely layered and immaculately produced live-instrument R&B," our mouths started watering again.

There seems to be a chance we get a project from the west coast crooner before year's end. He hinted at this in a video he posted on Instagram about him acquiring a new phone number for the sole purpose of communicating with fans. He shared the number (1-213-785-3381) for anyone to text him and chat because he's "got all types of shit to tell you". Someone hit him up about when the album's dropping and let us know please!

Tory Lanez also just bought a phone to serve as a hotline for fans leading up to the release of his new project, Chixtape 5, which arrives this Friday (Nov. 15). It's definitely a nice way to strengthen the relationship between artists and their supporters.