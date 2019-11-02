Fans have been practically begging Tory Lanez to drop Chixtape V, and recently the rapper-singer announced that the album would arrive sooner than later. We're just weeks away from the November 15 release date, and just hours ago Tory shared the cover of the record that features R&B singer Ashanti. She's shown in a pink room checking what looks to be a Sidekick phone—some of you will be old enough to remember those—in an image that gives off 1990s-2000s hip hop and R&B vibes.

In fact, Tory recently gave a shoutout to a specific era of music for helping create the sound of his forthcoming mixtape. "2000 -2006 ... I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5," he wrote on Instagram. "I have never went this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of enjoying for the last 8 months."

Meanwhile, T-Pain channels all of Tory's fans in a video that he shared on social media. "Where the f*ck is the Chixtape!" he yells while holding a bottle of Hennessy. "Give me something!... This n*gga Tory Lanez, he wanna wait. Now it's five. This is the special one." T-Pain added that Tory has "legends" on the record and first names himself, but if you think we were going to hear who else is featured, you're highly mistaken. Check out Chixtape V's album cover along with T-Pain's funny video below.