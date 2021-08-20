Ty Dolla $ign & dvsn Share Joint Project "Cheers To The Best Memories"

It is a festive day for R&B fans as they not only get to enjoy the re-release of Aaliyah's One In A Million, but they also get to relish in Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn's collaborative project, Cheers to the Best Memories. The Los Angeles artist and OVO Sound duo recently shared the news regarding the album when they delivered their single "I Believed It," a track that hosts a posthumous feature from the late Mac Miller.

Rauw Alejandro and YG also make appearances on the record, but for the bulk of the project, Ty and dvsn share the spotlight. Jermaine Dupri and Murda Beatz make production appearances, helping to round out an enjoyable album. Stream Cheers to the Best Memories and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Memories

2. Don't Say A Word

3. Can YouTake It (Interlude)

4. Outside

5. Can't Tell ft. YG

6. Somebody That You Don't Know ft. Rauw Alejandro

7. Fight Club

8. Rude - Ty Dolla $ign Interlude

9. Better Yet - dvsn Interlude

10. Wedding Cake

11. I Believed It ft. Mac Miller