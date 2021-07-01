Dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Share "I Believed It" Featuring A Posthumous Look From Mac Miller

We received Mac Miller's final album Circles last year, but fans are excited about hearing an unreleased verse from the late rapper. The Hip Hop world was devastated to learn of Miller's untimely death back in 2018, and since that time, his estate has carefully preserved his legacy. On Thursday (July 1), dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign kicked off the month with a new single "I Believed It," and it hosts a posthumous appearance by Miller.

On their Instagram page, dvsn shared behind-the-scenes moments with Miller in the studio, and the arrival of "I Believed It" came along with a huge announcement for the duo. Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn will be releasing a project together and it will reportedly come courtesy of OVO Sound. This isn't the first time that these artists have collaborated, but it will exciting to hear how their sounds will blend together on a joint album.

Stream "I Believed It" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you gon' listen when I stop talkin'

And you're gonna miss me when I start walkin'

You start lookin' for me when I start watchin'

Drive each other crazy, but I still want you

Still want your crazy ass and all your mood swings

Still want you, but I'm movin' on to new things