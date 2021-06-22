Mac Miller's posthumous output -- at least beyond Circles, the album he worked on prior to his passing -- has been relatively scarce. This coming Friday, fans will once again be able to hear the late rapper once again, as he's set to appear on Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming single "I Believed It."

XXL confirms that the track will be arriving by week's end, sharing a glimpse at the track's debaucherous artwork. In addition to Mac Miller, "I Believed It" also features a guest appearance from DVSN.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Fans know that this is not the first time Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller have collaborated. The pair previously linked on Mac's The Divine Feminine sprawling romantic odyssey "Cinderella," a track that many fans have come to appreciate among his definitive works. It should certainly be interesting to hear what they had cooked up for "I Believed It," and the added presence of DVSN makes this one all the more intriguing.

It's unclear as to whether or not this upcoming single is meant to be part of an upcoming Ty Dolla $ign album, or if it's simply a means of getting a bit of new Mac Miller music into the world. Either way, it's a welcome addition to the upcoming New Music Tuesday, on which another friend and collaborator of Mac -- Tyler, The Creator -- will be delivering a brand new album. Are you excited to check out "I Believed It?"