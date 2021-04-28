Ever since their debut album SEPT 5TH and their major guest appearance on Drake's gargantuan fourth studio album Views, dvsn has consistently been one of the most impressive R&B acts in the music industry. Most recently, the producer-singer duo delivered their sound-expanding junior studio album A Muse In Her Feelings, which featured an impressive assortment of guest artists, including PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Jessie Reyez, Popcaan, Ty Dolla $ign, and several others.

Now, dvsn has formed a connection between two of the music industry's most notable R&B camps: Drake's OVO Sound and LVRN, the home to 6lack, Summer Walker, BRS Kash, and Shelley FKA DRAM.

According to a press release provided by LVRN, the Toronto-based R&B duo consisting of producer Nineteen85 and vocalist Daniel Daley has officially joined the management arm of the Atlanta-based label, management, and all-around multimedia company Love Renaissance (LVRN).

When touching on their new management signing with LVRN, dvsn said, "We plan to change the climate of R&B...So we had to get the team that we know can help us get that done." The duo has further elaborated on the announcement on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white video of an in-studio meeting between dvsn and LVRN executives like Justice Baiden, and for the caption, they wrote, "One of those days for you to remember in the story..."

Congratulations to dvsn on their new management deal with LVRN! Stay tuned to see what comes out of this exciting new partnership.