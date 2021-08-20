mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aaliyah's "One In A Million" Hits Streaming Services & Fans Rejoice

Erika Marie
August 20, 2021 00:49
One In A Million
Aaliyah

The singer's classic 1996 album features tracks like "4 Page Letter" and "Hot Like Fire."


Amid ongoing tension between Aaliyah's estate and the late singer's uncle, Barry Hankerson, fans are finding a little bit of joy. The beloved vocalist died in a tragic plane crash at just 22-years-old back in 2001, and since that time, there have been back and forth conversations regarding the release of her albums. As streaming services have become the go-to places to listen to artists' music, Aaliyah's catalog has been mysteriously absent due to Hankerson, controller of the label where the young star released her music, holding tight to Aaliyah's albums.

As we edge closer to the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, fans have received journalist Kathy Iandoli's biography Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah, as well as the promise of a rollout of the singer's catalog. On Friday (August 20), Aaliyah's 1996 sophomore studio album One In A Million hit DSPs, 'causing the singer to become a trending topic on social media. The project hosts her hit singles including "If Your Girl Only Knew," "4 Page Letter," "Hot Like Fire," and of course, the title track, "One in a Million."

Features on the album are minimal and include looks from Tavarius Polk, Slick Rick, and Naughty By Nature's Treach, as well as Aaliyah's repeated collaborators Missy Elliott and Timbaland. Stream Aaliyah's One In A Million and celebrate the late star's legacy.

Tracklist

1. Beats 4 Da Streets (Intro)
2. Hot Like Fire
3. One In A Million
4. A Girl Like You ft. Treach
5. If Your Girl Only Knew
6. Choosey Lover (Old School / New School)
7. Got to Give It Up ft. Slick Rick
8.  Page Letter
9. Everything's Gonna Be Alright
10. Giving You More
11. I Gotcha' Back
12. Never Givin' Up ft. Tavarius Polk
13. Heartbroken
14. Never Comin' Back
15. Ladies In Da House ft. Missy Elliott & Timbaland
16. The One I Gave My Heart To
17. Came To Give Love (Outro) ft. Timbaland
18. Hot Like Fire (Timbaland's Groove Mix) ft. Missy Elliott, Timbaland

