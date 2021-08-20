Aaliyah's "One In A Million" Hits Streaming Services & Fans Rejoice

Amid ongoing tension between Aaliyah's estate and the late singer's uncle, Barry Hankerson, fans are finding a little bit of joy. The beloved vocalist died in a tragic plane crash at just 22-years-old back in 2001, and since that time, there have been back and forth conversations regarding the release of her albums. As streaming services have become the go-to places to listen to artists' music, Aaliyah's catalog has been mysteriously absent due to Hankerson, controller of the label where the young star released her music, holding tight to Aaliyah's albums.

As we edge closer to the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, fans have received journalist Kathy Iandoli's biography Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah, as well as the promise of a rollout of the singer's catalog. On Friday (August 20), Aaliyah's 1996 sophomore studio album One In A Million hit DSPs, 'causing the singer to become a trending topic on social media. The project hosts her hit singles including "If Your Girl Only Knew," "4 Page Letter," "Hot Like Fire," and of course, the title track, "One in a Million."

Features on the album are minimal and include looks from Tavarius Polk, Slick Rick, and Naughty By Nature's Treach, as well as Aaliyah's repeated collaborators Missy Elliott and Timbaland. Stream Aaliyah's One In A Million and celebrate the late star's legacy.

Tracklist

1. Beats 4 Da Streets (Intro)

2. Hot Like Fire

3. One In A Million

4. A Girl Like You ft. Treach

5. If Your Girl Only Knew

6. Choosey Lover (Old School / New School)

7. Got to Give It Up ft. Slick Rick

8. Page Letter

9. Everything's Gonna Be Alright

10. Giving You More

11. I Gotcha' Back

12. Never Givin' Up ft. Tavarius Polk

13. Heartbroken

14. Never Comin' Back

15. Ladies In Da House ft. Missy Elliott & Timbaland

16. The One I Gave My Heart To

17. Came To Give Love (Outro) ft. Timbaland

18. Hot Like Fire (Timbaland's Groove Mix) ft. Missy Elliott, Timbaland