Back in December of 2020, Casanova and 17 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang were arrested for drug trafficking as well as various other racketeering charges. Casanova is currently in jail on firearm, racketeering conspiracy, and drug trafficking charges that could very well land him in prison for the rest of his life if he is convicted on all counts.

As for the other members of the gang, some of them are already starting their trials, and according to information from Vlad TV, two members will be pleading guilty over the coming weeks. The two co-defendants here are Stephen "Chino" Hugh and Jordan "Flow" Ingram. According to the report, Hugh allegedly conducted a non-fatal drive-by shooting that was approved by the gang's leader, Ahmed "Ammo" Walker. When it comes to Ingram, he was allegedly a major part of a crack cocaine ring, and he is also accused of armed robbery.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

Moving forward, Hugh will plead guilty to one of the charges on Thursday, July 15th, all while Ingram will plead guilty later in August. These are very serious charges for both men as Hugh faces a minimum of 25 years, and Ingram is staring down a minimum of 22 years in prison.

As for Casanova, there is no exact timetable for his trial so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details regarding his case.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

[Via]