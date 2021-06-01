With a federal case hanging over his head, Casanova isn't going to let the government trip him up. In early December, the rapper surrendered himself over to the authorities after it was revealed that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Casanova is one of over a dozen people named in an indictment against alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation and later, he reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession.

Casanova has regularly taken to his Twitter account to share a few thoughts about what he's endured and the lack of support from those who he once called friends, but this time, he playfully addressed receiving a stimulus check from Uncle Sam.

"I don’t know what the government is trying to do but I heard they sent a stimulus check to my house, so I sent that sh*t right back [double exclamation mark emoji][crying laughing emoji]," Casanova tweeted. "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA... THANK YOU BUT NO THANK YOU. I DONT NEED YOUR MONEY AND I AIN’T ADDING NO CHARGES TO MY INDICTMENT [crying laughing emojis]."

With all of the trouble people have been getting into with those PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and fraud accusations, Casanova isn't taking any chances. Check out his tweet below.