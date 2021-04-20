Despite spending over a decade together as romantic partners and business affiliates, Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels seemingly didn't have too much chemistry. Somehow, they managed to last for much of Nicki's early and developing career years, with Safaree serving as her loyal hype man. Together, they created some viral moments, which are finally getting some extra shine as everyone looks back and realizes how annoyed Nicki was at her boyfriend.

Being a Sagittarius, Nicki Minaj is blunt, brash, and brutally honest. She always says what's on her mind, regardless of how reactive that may be. Reflecting on some of her on-camera moments with ex-boyfriend Safaree, who clearly got on her last nerve every single day, you can see how Nicki held back a lot of the time. A new Twitter thread has gone viral with over 17,000 retweets and 54,000 likes, showing some of the moments where Nicki was clearly annoyed by Safaree. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Some of the videos included show their exchanges on stage, including one where Nicki tells a story about Taylor Swift co-signing her, which Safaree tried to interrupt. In another video, Nicki tries to get her outfit right with her glam team, which causes Safaree to get a little impatient. He asks her to change into a different outfit, which she does. Then, when she steps out of the room in a white jacket, Safaree tries to tell her she doesn't look good in the new clothes. She instantly shut him down and told him that any woman in the room would disagree with him.

Watching these, it's incredible to think of how Nicki put up with this for over a decade. These days, she's married to Kenneth Petty, raising their toddler son outside of the limelight.

Check out the viral thread below.

[via]